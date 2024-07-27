Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAM. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

NYSE:PAM opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.