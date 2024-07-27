Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Panasonic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Panasonic alerts:

About Panasonic

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.