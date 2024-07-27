Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Panasonic Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.
About Panasonic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Panasonic
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.