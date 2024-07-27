Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.77.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,868 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,647,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.