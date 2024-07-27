PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 3,382,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,313,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.