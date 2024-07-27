Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 165,576 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $964,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

