Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $66.88 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.63 per share, for a total transaction of $504,218.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,794. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 207.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.