Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Update

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Pelangio Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Pelangio Exploration stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. Pelangio Exploration has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
