Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Short Interest Update

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Pelangio Exploration stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724. Pelangio Exploration has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

