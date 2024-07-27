Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMY remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.38.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.