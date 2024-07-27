Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMY remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Permanent TSB Group has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.38.
About Permanent TSB Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permanent TSB Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.