Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 5,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

