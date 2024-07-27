Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.37-2.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 844,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,809. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

