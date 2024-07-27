Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.60. 159,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 34,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

