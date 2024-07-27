Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE PDM opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

