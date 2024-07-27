PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.59

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.53. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 64,766 shares.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
