PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.59

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.53. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 64,766 shares.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 178,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

