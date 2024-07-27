Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

INDV opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. Indivior has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,279.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Indivior will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at $641,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

