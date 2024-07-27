Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus updated its Q4 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.650 EPS.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 152,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $132.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

