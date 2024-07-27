Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.650 EPS.

Plexus Trading Up 0.2 %

Plexus stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.75.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

