Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Portland General Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $222,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

