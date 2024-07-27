Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.98-3.18 EPS.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $47.44. 1,396,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,775. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.