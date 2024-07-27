Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1,719.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

PTMN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 20,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.07). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 165.27%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

