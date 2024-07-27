Precious Shipping Public (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Stock Price Down 38.7%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) fell 38.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.21.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.23.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp shipping basis worldwide. The company is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as invests in marine transportation and manages ships. It owns and operates 38 ships, including 9 Supramax, 8 Ultramax, and 21 Handysize with a total capacity of 1,657,579 deadweight tons.

