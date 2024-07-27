Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Primis Financial has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Primis Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $327.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.77. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

