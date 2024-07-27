Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 15,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,284 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $28,646.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,306 shares of company stock valued at $250,046. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.