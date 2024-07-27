Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million.
Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. 15,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
