ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACDC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACDC

Insider Activity at ProFrac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 440,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $4,177,659.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares in the company, valued at $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Price Performance

ACDC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.86. ProFrac has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProFrac will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.