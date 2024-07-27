Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $7.09 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Prom has a market capitalization of $129.42 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00010319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,633.98 or 0.99864524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00071896 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.08311836 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,143,090.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

