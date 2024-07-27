ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Shares Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Gold Miners
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.