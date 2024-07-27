ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 144.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $65.08. 68,703,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,452,590. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
