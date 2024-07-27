Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Psychemedics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 4,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Psychemedics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

