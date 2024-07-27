PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

