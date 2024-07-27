PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.90.
Several analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %
PCT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
