Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PSA traded up 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 50.21. 262,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,350. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of 50.00 and a 12-month high of 50.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 50.11.

