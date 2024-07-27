QITMEER NETWORK Trading Down 4.4% This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $143,499.91 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01741489 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $135,202.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

