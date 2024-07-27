QUASA Price Hits $0.0020 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. QUASA has a total market cap of $165,137.30 and approximately $823.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00008940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,712.81 or 1.00051758 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00071123 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198807 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,115.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.