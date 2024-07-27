Range Resources’ (RRC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.15.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

RRC opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $665,413.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,926. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.