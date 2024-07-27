RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Update

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,154,000 after purchasing an additional 787,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 760,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,243. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. RB Global has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

