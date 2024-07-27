Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 0.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 101.60 ($1.31). 260,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 813,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.31).

Reach Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,451.43, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

Get Reach alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reach news, insider Darren Fisher sold 31,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £24,677.64 ($31,916.24). 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.