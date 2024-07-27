Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

RXRX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.35. 2,956,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,386,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $91,003.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,386,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,682 shares of company stock worth $2,083,123 in the last ninety days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

