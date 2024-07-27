RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 50,096 shares.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.53.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

