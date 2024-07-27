Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 27787809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
