Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Redfin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Redfin

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $967.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.