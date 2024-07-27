Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,056 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after buying an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,952,000 after buying an additional 606,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 7,329,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,820. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.