Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.69

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 507289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

