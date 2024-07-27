Request (REQ) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $109.22 million and $716,524.90 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11026304 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $765,613.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

