Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells C$161,009.20 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.25, for a total transaction of C$161,009.20.

Antoine Auclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Antoine Auclair sold 2,100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.71, for a total transaction of C$83,393.94.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$40.35 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.42.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$481.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

