Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading 0.8% Higher

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,420 ($31.30) and last traded at GBX 2,420 ($31.30). 6,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,400 ($31.04).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,372 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,208.64. The stock has a market cap of £129.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3,989.16 and a beta of 0.74.

About Rights & Issues Investment Trust

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

