Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $62.31 on Friday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

