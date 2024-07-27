Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Sells $18,692.24 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $18,692.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, John Militello sold 1,079 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 296,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.