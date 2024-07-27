Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $262.52. 965,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,945. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

