Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.
Rogers Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ROG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 333,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82.
Rogers Company Profile
