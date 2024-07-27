Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Rogers Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ROG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 333,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.