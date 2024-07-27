Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.0 million-$225.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.7 million.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. 333,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Read More

