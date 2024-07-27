Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 1.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.60. 914,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,780,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 6,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 155,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

